Authorities investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Airline Hwy. near EBR-Ascension parish line

By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE- A person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle along Airline Highway in Ascension Parish Thursday night.

The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m.on Airline Highway near Swamp Road. Sources said a motorcycle collided with another vehicle at an intersection. 

No other details about the crash were immediately available. 

The highway is seeing huge traffic delays in the area of the crash.

