84°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating cause of Sunday night apartment fire
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to an apartment fire late Sunday night.
Crews were dispatched at 10:12 p.m. to a reported apartment fire in the 18000 block of Jefferson Highway. Firefighters arrived at the vacant apartment at 10:19 p.m.
According to a statement, the fire was declared under control at 10:38 p.m. Fire damage was contained to the interior stairwell.
Trending News
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BTR to receive $20.2 million in federal funds for taxiway extension
-
Sunday Journal: The past and future of St. Francisville's Julius Freyhan School
-
After cuts to food stamps, Trump administration ends government's annual report on...
-
Trying to save money, church now facing financial burden with trash contracts
-
Baton Rouge Music Studios opens new creative hub