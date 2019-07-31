75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities investigating after two men shot to death in Reserve

Tuesday, July 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RESERVE - Detectives with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found around midnight.

According to the sheriff's office, 18-year-old Kerell Tyrez Sanders and 20-year-old Kyron Perrillouox were found in a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch at West Airline Highway and East 22nd Street in Reserve. Authorities say both men had been shot.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS.

