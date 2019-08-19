Authorities investigating after 19-year-old killed in Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX - Authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting in Thibodaux.

Just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office began receiving reports of gunshots in the Abby subdivision. Deputies found a car in the 400 block of Abby Road which had been damaged by gunfire.

While searching the area, authorities found a teen in a field with at least one gunshot wound. The teen was identified as 19-year-old Saharol Holmes.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also made contact with a second shooting victim. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was reported to be in critical condition.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police and officers with the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the scene to assist. Through the investigation, authorities learned two other men were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The men were taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives don't believe the shooting was a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing.