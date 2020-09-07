78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigate shooting on N. Ardenwood Drive

1 hour 42 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, September 07 2020 Sep 7, 2020 September 07, 2020 8:23 PM September 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured Monday evening.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 on N. Ardenwood Drive. One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days