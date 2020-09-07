78°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigate shooting on N. Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured Monday evening.
The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 on N. Ardenwood Drive. One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
