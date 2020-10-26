Authorities investigate reported Sunday night homicide in LaPlace neighborhood

LAPLACE - On Sunday (Oct. 25) evening, authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish were called to a neighborhood off Belle Terre Boulevard for a reported homicide investigation.

The situation, which has yet to thoroughly detailed by authorities, unfolded along Sugar Ridge subdivision's Fairway Drive and North Sugar Ridge Drive.

For a time, area roads were closed while police and Sheriff's deputies responded to the situation.

When the area reopened around 7 p.m., the St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed there was no threat to the community.

As of Monday morning, no additional information related to the incident is available, but authorities are expected to provide the public with details as they become available.