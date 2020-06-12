Fatal shooting on North Ardenwood claims life of 20-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a Friday morning fatal shooting.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives discovered that Deontre Phillip, 20, was transported to a hospital after being shot in the 800 block of North Ardenwood near Florida Blvd around 12:07 a.m.

Phillip was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting may be drug related.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.