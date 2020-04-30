58°
Authorities investigate fatal shooting on E Smiley Ave. Thursday evening

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities investigated a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the Capital Area.

A person was shot and killed in the 2200 block of E Smiley Ave. around 9:15 p.m., according to officials.

Authorities say the coroner's office and BRPD is on the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

