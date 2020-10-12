74°
Authorities investigate drive by shooting on Delphine Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a drive by shooting that left two people injured early Sunday morning on Delphine Street.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m.
The two victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story.
