Authorities investigate drive by shooting on Delphine St.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a drive by shooting that left two people injured early Sunday morning on Delphine Street.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m.
The two victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story.
