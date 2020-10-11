78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities investigate drive by shooting on Delphine St.

Sunday, October 11 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a drive by shooting that left two people injured early Sunday morning on Delphine Street.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m.

The two victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

