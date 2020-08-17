Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigate death of an Angola inmate following fight among cellmates
BATON ROUGE – Possible criminal charges are pending following the death of a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate on Monday, Aug. 17.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections have launched a joint investigation into the incident.
The inmate was involved in a fight with his cellmate and died a short time later at the prison, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, correctional officers were making routine rounds when they discovered the fight.
The other inmate involved is in investigative segregation at this time.
An autopsy will be performed this week, authorities say. Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Old country store donated to LSU Rural Life Museum
-
Ascension getting new high school, $60M in other improvements after tax vote
-
Zachary schools hand out water bottles, extra masks as they open on...
-
West Baton Rouge schools launch help desk to assist students with virtual...
-
Sunday Journal: Serving those who served our nation
Sports Video
-
First look at LSU football practice ahead of 2020 season
-
SLU preps for possible football season
-
Saints will play 2020 home-opener without fans in attendance
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule