Authorities investigate death of an Angola inmate following fight among cellmates

Monday, August 17 2020
BATON ROUGE – Possible criminal charges are pending following the death of a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate on Monday, Aug. 17.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

The inmate was involved in a fight with his cellmate and died a short time later at the prison, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, correctional officers were making routine rounds when they discovered the fight.

The other inmate involved is in investigative segregation at this time.

An autopsy will be performed this week, authorities say. Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

