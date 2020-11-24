71°
Authorities investigate deadly shooting Tuesday night in Baker

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 5:05 p.m. on Weston Avenue and was later reported around 5:30 p.m. 

Officials say the male suspect approached the victim and accused her of assaulting his friend. After the verbal altercation, police say the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the woman.

Authorities have identified the suspect but have not yet apprehended him.

The investigation is ongoing.

