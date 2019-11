Authorities investigate arson on Kingfisher St.

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. about a vacant house fire on 10974 Kingfisher St.

The house was covered in flames when officials arrived on scene. The fire units struggled to control the blaze.

The house could not be saved.

According to fire officials the cause of this incident was arson.