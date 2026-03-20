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Authorities identify woman killed after crash on I-12 Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash on I-12 at Millerville Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. on I-12 East near the Millerville exit. Authorities say Alexandra Babcock lost control of her 2017 Honda Accord after striking a 2012 Nissan Altima as she merged into the inside left lane.
Babcock's car crossed the roadway into the wood line on the south side of the interstate and hit a tree. Babcock was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was not injured during the crash.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
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