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Authorities identify woman killed after crash on I-12 Tuesday night

8 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, January 09 2018 Jan 9, 2018 January 09, 2018 8:13 PM January 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities  responded to the scene of a deadly crash on I-12 at Millerville Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. on I-12 East near the Millerville exit. Authorities say Alexandra Babcock lost control of her 2017 Honda Accord after striking a 2012 Nissan Altima as she merged into the inside left lane.

Babcock's car crossed the roadway into the wood line on the south side of the interstate and hit a tree. Babcock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured during the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. 

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