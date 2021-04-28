Authorities identify person hit, killed by train in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office and Denham Springs Police Department have identified the man who was hit and killed by a train Tuesday evening at a railroad crossing off Florida Boulevard.

Officials say it was shortly after 5 p.m. when 39-year-old Kenneth Henson of Denham Springs was struck and killed by an eastbound locomotive, east of Summer Street.

Train personnel told police they saw Henson walking Westbound on the North rail, as if on a tightrope, with his head down and possibly wearing earbuds prior to being struck; he never responded to horn blasts from the train.

The train had reportedly been traveling approximately 36 mph prior to the impact.

According to Denham Springs Police, Henson was killed instantly.

Authorities say routine toxicological samples will be obtained from Henson, and that an investigation into his death was led by the Denham Springs Police Department with assistance from the Canadian National Railroad Police.