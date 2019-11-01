49°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities identify man shot and killed early Friday morning on Fairfields Ave
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of 42-year-old Delveckeo Jackson.
The incident occurred early Friday morning, around 1:15 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue, which is just off North Foster Drive.
Authorities say Jackson was found laying on the ground near his home in the 4700 block of Fairfields Ave., he had been shot multiple times.
A motive for the shooting has yet to be revealed and anyone with information regarding the fatal incident is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-4869 or (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University's Homecoming
-
Thousands expected to attend Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' Friday night
-
Perkins couple: 7-year teacher; Deputy who broke rules
-
Student found dead in LSU dorm last month died from viral meningitis
-
Group wearing Halloween masks lurk through Ascension neighborhood