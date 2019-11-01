49°
Authorities identify man shot and killed early Friday morning on Fairfields Ave

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Baton Rouge Police investigate a fatal shooting on Fairfields Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of 42-year-old Delveckeo Jackson.

The incident occurred early Friday morning, around 1:15 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue, which is just off North Foster Drive. 

Authorities say Jackson was found laying on the ground near his home in the 4700 block of Fairfields Ave., he had been shot multiple times.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be revealed and anyone with information regarding the fatal incident is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-4869 or (225) 344-7867.

