Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Enterprise Street

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Enterprise Street near Airline Highway.

Officials responded to 3625 Mohican Street around 12:00 Saturday afternoon. Police say when they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Bobby Holliday dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have yet to identify any suspects or a motive at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.