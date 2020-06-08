Authorities identify man killed during Sunday night shooting on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - A fatal shooting on Hooper Road, between Joor and Lovett Road, resulted in a 33-year-old man's death on Sunday evening.

According to The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Taylor Dean was killed by two men during a confrontation involving "drug money that was owed" shortly before 5:30 p.m., at a home within the 11000 block of Hooper Road.

Authorities detained and questioned Blaine Robertson and Richard Leray in connection with the shooting.

While interviewing Robertson, deputies said he explained that earlier that day he'd picked Dean up and driven him to Leray's Hooper Road home.

When the two men got to Leray's home, Robertson and Dean became engaged in a heated argument.

According to official documents, Robertson said he was poised to end the argument when he heard a loud "pop" and realized Leray had shot Dean.

Robertson told authorities, at this point he and Leray began to smoke narcotics and plan how they would dispose of Dean's body.

But when members of law enforcement were called to the scene, they discovered Leray with the gun that appeared to have been used to shoot Dean.

Robertson and Leray were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The Central Police Department also assisted in the investigation.