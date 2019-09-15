75°
Authorities identify man found shot to death in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON - The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office has confirmed to WBRZ that deputies are investigating a homicide involving a man who was found dead at his home over the weekend.
According to Sheriff Jeff Travis, the sheriff's office is investigating the shooting death of Thomas Bass, who was found dead at his home on Highway 960.
The sheriff says the case is now a homicide and is being worked as such.
The sheriff's office says a $2,500 reward is being offered to anyone who contributes info leading to the arrest of the culprit.
The investigation is ongoing.
