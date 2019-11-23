52°
Authorities identify boater killed in head on crash at Bayou Sorrel

Saturday, November 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the body of the boater killed as 60-year-old Clifford Suggs. 

********

BAYOU SORREL - A body has been recovered at Bayou Sorrel in Iberville Parish after a boating accident Friday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the area of the Bayou Sorrel boat landing, near Indigo. Wildlife and Fisheries officials say two vessels collided with each other head-on. 

There are no further details on other passengers involved. 

