Authorities identify Baton Rouge man killed in Highway 61 crash

BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies responded to a tragic Monday (Dec. 28) afternoon crash that claimed one person's life.

The wreck resulted in the death of 27-year-old Bryson Carney of Baton Rouge, authorities say.

Officials received reports of a single-vehicle crash near Hwy 61 and Blount Road; Louisiana State Police as well as members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Offices were among the first responders arrived who rushed to the scene just after 12 noon.

Apparently, the SUV Carney was in crashed into a canal, and had to be retrieved by a tow truck.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed Carney was headed south on US Hwy 61 in the SUV when it veered off road to the right and crashed into the previously mentioned canal where it became partially submerged.

Officials say Carney, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In accord with standard procedure following such incidents, a toxicology sample was obtained from Carney for testing.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.