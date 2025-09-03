90°
Authorities identify 29-year-old man killed in Plaquemine hit-and-run; suspect arrested
PLAQUEMINE — One person was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Plaquemine on Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Kade Dupree, 29, was killed in the hit-and-run while walking along La. 75 "just below Jack Miller's Landing," Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi added. State Police responded around 6:45 a.m.
Troopers arrested one person in connection with the crash.
State Police said they would release the name of the suspect soon.
