Authorities identify 21-year-old found shot to death on Spain Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man that occurred on Wednesday (Jan. 27) evening, in a residence off Government Street.

According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department Jared Collins was found dead at his home, within the 1700 block of Spain Street around 5:10 p.m.

Authorities say Collins appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds shortly before his death.

At this time detectives have neither outlined a motive nor named any suspects tied to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to Collins' death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.