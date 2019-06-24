Latest Weather Blog
Authorities identify 14-year-old found dead in St. Tammany waterway
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy from the East Pearl River.
According to the sheriff's office, just after 5 p.m. Sunday officials were dispatched to the waterway near I-10 in reference to a juvenile that hadn't resurfaced after going into the water. The boy was boating with family members when the group decided to tie their boat under the interstate and go swimming.
When the rest of the group returned to the boat, the 14-year-old boy wasn't with them.
Shortly before midnight, the boy's body was located in the area where he had last been seen.
On Monday the coroner's office identified the teen as Michael Bright, WWL-TV reports. Sources told the station that Bright was a student at Slidell High School.
14 year old Michael Bright died in East Pearl River this weekend. He was a student at Slidell High and ran track. His dad told me he was a good brother, enjoyed basketball, and his family.— Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) June 24, 2019
“He was an awesome young man full of life,” his dad, Andre Bright said.@WWLTV pic.twitter.com/ogJIzi5ijP
The cause of death hasn't been released at this time.
