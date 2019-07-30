74°
Authorities ID child killed on Alabama beach

2 years 1 month 6 days ago Thursday, June 22 2017 Jun 22, 2017 June 22, 2017 7:26 PM June 22, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Photo: Twitter

FORT MORGAN - Authorities have identified the child who was killed on an Alabama beach when he was hit by debris as Tropical Storm Cindy churned the Gulf of Mexico.
 
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office identified him Thursday as 10-year-old Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri.
 
The boy was on vacation with his family when he was killed Wednesday morning on a beach at Fort Morgan. The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the boy was hit by a log that was picked up and driven by a large wave.
 
Cindy came ashore near the Louisiana-Texas line early Thursday and was downgraded to a tropical depression as it moved toward Arkansas.
 
The National Weather Service says the depression was about 46 miles (74 kilometers) south of Shreveport as of 4 p.m.
 

