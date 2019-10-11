Authorities follow up on tip regarding cybercrime, arrest a man on 17 counts of child porn

Guillermo Betancourt

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of possessing child pornography is behind bars.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirms that 40-year-old Guillermo Betancourt was apprehended by authorities and charged with 17 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

On Sept. 4, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip regarding Betancourt, linking him to the possible distribution of child pornography.

The Bureau followed up on the tip and found 17 sexually explicit images of young children.

Betancourt's bond has been set at $85,000.