Authorities follow up on fatal armed robbery that left a 29-year-old dead

BATON ROUGE – Authorities have learned more about the fatal armed robbery that left one man dead off Sherwood Forest Blvd.

On the afternoon of Nov. 16, officials found 29-year-old Charles Arnold shot to death in his car at 2150 North Sherwood Forest Blvd. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department combed through video footage of the area at the time of Arnold’s death and were able to identify a man, wearing bright red shoes, accompanied by a woman.

According to a police report, the man was Ronald James Irvin, 51, and the woman was Felisha Smith, 38.

Detectives questioned both Irvin and Smith and say they discovered that the two had been living in a vacant apartment on Bard Avenue.

The police report goes on to say, assisting officers went to the vacant apartment and found the bright red shoes Irvin was seen wearing in video footage of the murder scene at the time of Arnold’s death.

Detectives continued to search the apartment and discovered the exact same clothing that both Irvin and Smith had been wearing at the time of the homicide.

Upon interviewing Irvin, detectives say Irvin admitted that the man and woman in footage of the murder scene were both he and Smith.

Irvin and Smith were booked into Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder as well as armed robbery.