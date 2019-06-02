77°
Authorities find missing person dead following boat wreck in Tickfaw River
TANGIPAHOA PARISH- Authorities say the missing man they were searching for was found dead following a boating accident near the mouth of Tickfaw River.
The accident was reported around 5:00 p.m. Saturday along with a missing person but hours later the man was found dead. The details on the incident along with the name of the victim have yet to be released.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Livingston Fire Districts 2 and 9, and LA Wildlife and Fisheries all assisted with the search and rescue efforts.
