Authorities find body during vehicle recovery on Highway 61

BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon that claimed the life of one.

Authorities say that 27-year-old Bryson Carney of Baton Rouge was found dead in a SUV.

Officials received reports of the crashed vehicle early Monday morning near Hwy 61 and Blount Rd.

Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and other first responders arrived to the scene just after noon, right after troopers say they were first informed of the incident.

A body could briefly be seen from the back window of a crossover SUV as the vehicle was being pulled out of a canal by a tow truck.

Authorities were able to conceal the graphic view from the public and remove the body from the crashed crossover.

During the investigation officials found out that when Carney was traveling south on US Hwy 61 in a 2001 Mazda Tribute the Mazda exited the roadway to the right and proceeded into a canal bordering the roadway. After entering the canal, the vehicle became partially submerged.

Carney was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained from Carney for testing.