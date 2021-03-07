67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities discover two men suffering inside a vehicle from gunshot wounds on Joor Road

1 hour 35 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, March 07 2021 Mar 7, 2021 March 07, 2021 3:51 PM March 07, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a Sunday afternoon crash that led them to discover two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around 3:40 p.m. the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to Joor Road near Greenwell Springs Rd. in regards to a crash.

According to EBRSO, two people were found shot in a vehicle and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Officials are currently investigating where the shooting happened.  

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days