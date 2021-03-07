Authorities discover two men suffering inside a vehicle from gunshot wounds on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a Sunday afternoon crash that led them to discover two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around 3:40 p.m. the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to Joor Road near Greenwell Springs Rd. in regards to a crash.

According to EBRSO, two people were found shot in a vehicle and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials are currently investigating where the shooting happened.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.