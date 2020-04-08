83°
Authorities discover missing 24-year-old man's body in Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office says the body of a missing man was found in the Mississippi River Tuesday.
The deceased individual has since been identified as 24-year-old Nichollas Perkins.
Perkins had been missing since April 3, Baton Rouge Police say he was last seen near the levee.
The Coroner's office says Perkins' body was found near 900 South River Road; the cause and manner of his death have yet to be determined.
