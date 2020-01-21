Authorities continue to investigate death of New Roads police officer, Chedrick Golphin

Chedrick Golphin Photo: The Advocate/Karen Golphin

On Monday, Jan. 13, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department found 44-year-old Chedrick Golphin shot to death in an abandoned vehicle on Lanier Drive, between Greenwell Springs Road and Prescott Road.

As police continue to investigate the fatal shooting, family and friends are revealing more information about Golphin.

According to The Advocate, Golphin was a father of three and a part-time New Roads police officer who spent the past several years working as a bounty hunter.

He studied criminal justice at Baton Rouge Community College and had experience as a security guard and truancy officer with East Baton Rouge schools.

His ex-wife, Karen Golphin, says she and their children are struggling to understand why Golphin was murdered. They mention wondering if he was targeted for something "work related, or personal or what."

As of now, authorities have revealed few details about Golphin's case.

He was pronounced dead around noon on Jan. 13, but it's unclear where and when the shooting occurred.

Authorities discovered his body on Lanier Drive, several miles from his home.

Those who knew Golphin remember his knack for music and willingness to use his abilities to support the community. For example, he taught himself to play the drums and sing, talents which he used to perform at churches across Baton Rouge.

Since his death, members of his family say they've received an outpouring of support, even from people they've never met.

Karen Golphin told The Advocate, "It makes me feel good to know he had such a positive impact. But we're just baffled by the whole thing. This family loved him dearly. Now we're just hoping somebody who knows something will come forward with information."

Anyone with information regarding Golphin's death should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.