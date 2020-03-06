Latest Weather Blog
Authorities confiscate $100,000 worth of heroin following investigation
BATON ROUGE - Authorities charged three suspects for possession with intent to distribute various kinds of drugs.
Officials arrested 32-year-old Victor Martinez, 34-year-old Felipe Guzman and 30-year-old Omar Amaro on Thursday. All three have been charged with one count of resisting an officer and possession with intent to distribute schedule 1(heroin) & 2(meth).
EBRSO Narcotics, BRPD Narcotics and Baton Rouge DEA Task Force Officers started a shared investigation which resulted in three search warrants on Tracy Ave. near Hurricane Creek.
During the search authorities confiscated:
· 1.5 kilograms of Heroin (approx. street value $100,000)
· 2 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Approx. street value $20,000)
· 1 semiautomatic handgun
· $1,800
The suspects were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
EBRSO K-9 and EBRSO Uniform Patrol Central Substation also assisted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview regarding Junior League Women's Leadership Conference
-
Cynthia and Dennis Perkins return to court Friday, March 6
-
Jumbo Gumbo 2020 is a one-day event at St. James Episcopal Church
-
Filmed locally on the USS Kidd, see the trailer for Tom Hanks'...
-
Runnels basketball looking to make state finals run in last ever season