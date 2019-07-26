89°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities: Child poured boiling water on friend as prank
MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say they're filing charges against the mother of a child accused of pouring boiling water on an 11-year-old boy as a prank.
WYMT-TV reports Billy Oliver says a friend poured scalding water over him Tuesday while he was sleeping as part of the viral "Hot Water Challenge." Photos show Oliver at a hospital's burn unit with second- and third-degree burns.
The friend's mother, 42-year-old Angela Guth of Manchester, is accused of not seeking medical help for Oliver. She has been arrested.
Clay County Attorney Joe White says Guth is facing criminal abuse and endangerment charges. Clay County Sherriff's spokesman Clifton Jones confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader the office is filing charges.
Jones says people drink or pour boiling water on themselves or someone else in the viral challenge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Manship Theatre presents: Sondheim on Sondheim
-
Mother captures video of police officers playing basketball with her sons
-
Woman launches profanity-laced tirade aboard flight, breaks laptop over husband's head
-
Family of man killed speaks out on deputy-involved shooting
-
LSP: Deputy fires gun, kills suspect during search warrant execution