Authorities chase reports of loud boom across Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA - Authorities were not able to discern what caused a loud noise that reportedly shook people late Monday.

What sounded like a sonic boom echoed across southern Tangipahoa Parish around 9 p.m. Numerous people around Ponchatoula and Hammond reported hearing the noise - like a loud clap of thunder, but more ominous. Some posted on Facebook the noise shook their homes and rattled windows.

Law enforcement told WBRZ patrols had not found anything concerning in the hour or so after reports of the noise began to circulate.

