Authorities capture inmate who escaped from hospital, after nearly four-hour standoff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s SWAT and other agencies have captured attempted murder suspect, Cecil Williams.

Around 10:30 a.m. authorities were in a standoff with Williams in the 2200 block of Pocahontas Street near Madison Ave. and 110 Interstate.

Deputies started looking for the Williams after they realized he escaped from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined the inmate left the facility toward Essen Lane in a hospital gown and slippers.

According to a relative of Williams, the escapee arrived at the relative's house around 10 o'clock this morning telling the relative that he bonded out of jail. When the family member discovered that Williams was lying they notified authorities.

EBRSO SWAT surrounded the house and spent hours attempting to make contact with the escaped inmate. Williams' mother and former counselor plead him to come out, but received no response.

When SWAT deployed CS gas into the house Williams exited the residence at approximately 2:15 this afternoon.

Cecil Williams, 20, was apprehended by BRPD on Feb. 24 for armed robbery, attempted first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping that allegedly occurred on February 19, 2020.

Williams was transported from Parish Prison to the hospital on February 27th after he stated he had trouble breathing. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation.

Williams will be booked into East Baton Parish Prison with the additional charge of escape.

Williams escape is currently under investigation.