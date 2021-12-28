Authorities capture escaped Tangipahoa Parish inmate

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies have found an inmate who escaped from a parish jail.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that 38-year-old Clarence Gaten Jr. was found after escaping and is now in custody in Washington Parish.

Gaten was wanted for escape, attempted carjacking and child endangerment. Deputies said Gaten was incarcerated for two counts of failure to appear in court and resisting a police officer.

Agencies that assisted in Gaten's capture included the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amite Police Department, Independence Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and Rayburn Correctional Center.