78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities capture escaped Tangipahoa Parish inmate

1 day 7 hours 1 minute ago Monday, December 27 2021 Dec 27, 2021 December 27, 2021 4:00 AM December 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies have found an inmate who escaped from a parish jail.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that 38-year-old Clarence Gaten Jr. was found after escaping and is now in custody in Washington Parish.

Gaten was wanted for escape, attempted carjacking and child endangerment. Deputies said Gaten was incarcerated for two counts of failure to appear in court and resisting a police officer.

Trending News

Agencies that assisted in Gaten's capture included the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amite Police Department, Independence Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and Rayburn Correctional Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days