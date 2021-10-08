76°
One injured in Friday morning shooting on Gwen Drive
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a residential area off North Sherwood Forest Drive Friday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Gwen Drive, and officials say it resulted in one person being rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries.
Additional information related to the shooting was not immediately available.
This is a developing situation, check back for updates.
