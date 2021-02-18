Authorities called to deadly crash on O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was killed in a traffic incident early Thursday (Feb. 18) morning.

The incident, reported shortly before 7 a.m., occurred within the 900 block of O'Neal Lane near Woodwick Avenue and Strain Road.

Details related to the circumstances that led up to the unidentified individual's death are currently unknown; WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

