Authorities called after vehicle crashes into noise barrier wall on Staring Ln.

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Staring Lane.

The wreck happened before 9:20 a.m. north of Burbank Drive. It's unclear if any injuries were reported.

Video shows that a vehicle crashed into the noise barrier wall along the roadway.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.