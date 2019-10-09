Authorities ask public to assist in search for Gonzales burglar

GONZALES - Authorities are asking the public to step forward with information on a man wanted for four vehicle burglaries in Gonzales.

The City of Gonzales Police Department says the burglaries took place September 1, on S. Sonny Ave.

Video footage shows the suspect wearing what appears to be a blue LA Dodgers baseball cap and a blue Nike shirt with an unknown logo on the left side of the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ruiz at (225) 647-9572.