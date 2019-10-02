Authorities ask public for help in identifying vehicle burglar

82°
Wednesday, October 02 2019
ASCENSION - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who burglarized a vehicle in the area of Bluff Road on September 18.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting their anonymous tip line at 847411.

