Authorities ask for assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old man
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Hammond Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old man.
Jonathan Matthew Tucker was reported missing by his family and was last seen on Monday,September 7, 2020, at his home in Hammond.
Anyone with information about Tucker's whereabouts can contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150, or the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
