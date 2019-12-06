Authorities arrest suspected gang member believed to be gunman during Highland Rd. drive-by

Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards

BATON ROUGE – Police say the gang member who acted as gunman during a drive-by shooting at a Highland Road convenience store has been arrested.

According to a police report, Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards has been arrested on four counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say on April 10, Edwards, a member of Top Boy Gorilla Gang (TBG), was shooting at four members of the Bottom Boy Gorilla Gang (BBG) and Never Broke Again (NBA) gangs.

The report goes on to say, BBG and NBA had been feuding with members of TBG and states, “to date, this ongoing feud has claimed the lives of Garrett Burton (TBG), Ashton Wells (TBG, and Desmond Hardnett (NBA) and caused shooting injuries to countless others.”

Detectives say a victim of the drive-by identified Edwards as the gunman who used an assault rifle to fire at him and three other gang members while they were outside of the convenience store.

Authorities say this statement was corroborated by the eyewitness accounts of others and a 7.62 caliber cartridge casing that was recovered from the crime scene.

Detectives say they’d been investigating the TBG gang for several years and recognized Edwards as a TBG enforcer suspected of committing numerous murders prior to this shooting.

Police said ballistic analysis suggested the same firearm was used in a shooting in the 3000 block of Crestwood Street during February 2019, the same area where a BBG house is known to be located.

Edwards was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, Dec. 3.