Authorities arrest suspect tied to Zachary arson fire

ZACHARY - A Thursday night arrest was made in connection with an intentionally set house fire in the 3900 block of Zachary's Florida Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 38-year-old DeAndre Duncan was apprehended by authorities.

The Zachary Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office assisted in Duncan's arrest.

Duncan was booked in parish prison for aggravated arson.