Authorities arrest suspect connected to string of Baton Rouge robberies

Terrence Hanks

BATON ROUGE – On Saturday, authorities made an arrest related to their search for the suspects behind a string of Baton Rouge robberies that seemed to target individuals of Latin American descent.

On Monday, Oct. 28 deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spoke with three men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by two African American men in a black SUV who were wearing ski masks. The victims also said a third man acted as a driver for the two masked robbers.

By Nov. 2, police identified the driver as 21-year-old Terrence Hanks.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge City Police said they’d been looking into numerous armed robberies involving three black males traveling in one of two vehicles -either a black SUV or a silver Toyota Camry.

According to a police report, during one of the armed robberies, an Oct. 21st incident, a struggle ensued between the two suspects and their four victims. Police say the fight led to one of the robbers fatally shooting one of the victims.

After investigating this incident along with the other robberies in question, detectives were able to locate an SUV matching the description provided by eyewitnesses. The detectives identified the SUV as a black Toyota Forerunner driven by Hanks. They say footage revealed that the SUV had been used in at least two of the areas where the robberies occurred.

According to a police report, after Hanks was arrested he admitted to driving for the two armed robbers, but the 21-year-old specified that he only acted as the driver, not as one of the robbers.

Hanks was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, his charges including Principal to First Degree Murder and Attempted Armed Robbery with Use of a Firearm.