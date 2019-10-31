Authorities arrest New Orleans man for exploitation of the infirmed

Justo L. Portillo

BATON ROUGE - A New Orleans resident has been arrested for allegedly failing to complete home repairs that an elderly citizen paid him to take care of.

In December of 2016, Justo Licona Portillo and a business associate were paid over $6,000 to complete sheetrock repairs and painting work for a 69-year-old Baton Rouge resident.

The resident told Baton Rouge Police Portillo began working on his home that month but stopped after only ten days, and didn't return. The resident says the repairs hadn't been completed and his attempts to contact either Portillo or his business associate were unsuccessful.

Authorities caught up with Portillo in New Orleans and arrested him on charges of theft and exploitation of the infirmed.

The homeowner's repair work was completed by 'Restore Louisiana.'