Authorities arrest man suspected in September murder of 18-year-old girl

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man suspected of involvement in the Sept. 30 Donaldsonville murder of an 18-year-old girl.



Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Walter Bell of Donaldsonville Friday night.



On September 30 deputies responded to a shooting on Anthony Drive that claimed the life of Aalexcia Edwards.

During an investigation deputies developed Bell as a suspect.



Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, five counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.



He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.