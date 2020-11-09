66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities arrest man suspected in September murder of 18-year-old girl

1 day 14 hours 50 minutes ago Saturday, November 07 2020 Nov 7, 2020 November 07, 2020 4:15 PM November 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man suspected of involvement in the Sept. 30 Donaldsonville murder of an 18-year-old girl. 

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Walter Bell of Donaldsonville Friday night.

On September 30 deputies responded to a shooting on Anthony Drive that claimed the life of Aalexcia Edwards

During an investigation deputies developed Bell as a suspect.

Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, five counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days