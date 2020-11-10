77°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities arrest man suspected in September murder of 18-year-old girl
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man suspected of involvement in the Sept. 30 Donaldsonville murder of an 18-year-old girl.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Walter Bell of Donaldsonville Friday night.
On September 30 deputies responded to a shooting on Anthony Drive that claimed the life of Aalexcia Edwards.
During an investigation deputies developed Bell as a suspect.
Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, five counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McDonald's to launch plant-based line, starting with its new plant-based burger
-
Metro Council to discuss proposed changes to city-parish gov't structure tonight
-
Three BR Police Officers on leave after an LSU football player claimed...
-
LSU football team handles COVID outbreak as Myles Brenan continues to recover...
-
Subtropical Storm Theta forms in the Atlantic
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020