Authorities arrest man lingering outside of Vice President's D.C. home

A veteran from Bryan, Texas who was arrested outside Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. home Wednesday reportedly thought the government was after him.

WASHINGTON D.C. - Officials say a man was arrested outside of Vice President Kamala Harris's home on Wednesday (March 17).

According to CNN, the man authorities apprehended has been identified as a 31-year-old San Antonio, Texas resident named Paul Murray.

ABC News sources say Murray's mother called Capitol police after he made statements that worried her.



Court documents indicate that Murray, a veteran, complained to police that he wasn't getting support from Veteran's Affairs and was not taking prescribed medication.

When Murray was arrested, authorities say they discovered he was in possession of a rifle and ammunition, which were recovered from his vehicle.

A police report obtained by CNN shows officers allege Murray was in possession of an "AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines."

A spokesperson for Washington's Metropolitan Police described what happened when officers responded, saying, "at approximately 12:12 pm, to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service."

Law enforcement contacted Murray after a region-wide intelligence bulletin was issued regarding his whereabouts.

According to police, the 31-year-old has been charged with several counts: carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The US Secret Service told CNN in a statement that Uniformed Division officers detained Murray before Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene.

Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have not moved into the residence where Murray was allegedly loitering. As the home is in the midst of renovations, the couple is staying at Blair House, which is a guest home for the White House.